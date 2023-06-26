Hampton Woman dead, man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after potential 'domestic' incident, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman is dead and a man suffering life-threatening injuries following what Hampton police believe is a domestic shooting Sunday night.
Public Safety Communications received a call reporting a gunshot victim inside a home on Wendell Drive around 7:45 a.m.
When officers arrived they found a woman inside suffering from a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers also found a man suffering from "an unknown injury", that officers couldn't identify at the time, in the same home. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for a life-threatening injury.
Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related and the investigation is ongoing. The identities are being withheld until next-of-kin can be notified.
If you have information that can assist police they ask you to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-562-5887. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.00.