x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hampton

Hampton Woman dead, man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after potential 'domestic' incident, police say

Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related and the investigation is ongoing.
Credit: 13News Now

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman is dead and a man suffering life-threatening injuries following what Hampton police believe is a domestic shooting Sunday night. 

Public Safety Communications received a call reporting a gunshot victim inside a home on Wendell Drive around 7:45 a.m. 

When officers arrived they found a woman inside suffering from a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers also found a man suffering from "an unknown injury", that officers couldn't identify at the time, in the same home. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for a life-threatening injury. 

Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related and the investigation is ongoing. The identities are being withheld until next-of-kin can be notified.

If you have information that can assist police they ask you to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at  1–888-562-5887. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.00.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Residents moving out of Pinnacle Apartments following vandalism, condemnation

Before You Leave, Check This Out