Hampton Woman dead, man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after potential 'domestic' incident, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman is dead and a man suffering life-threatening injuries following what Hampton police believe is a domestic shooting Sunday night.

Public Safety Communications received a call reporting a gunshot victim inside a home on Wendell Drive around 7:45 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a woman inside suffering from a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers also found a man suffering from "an unknown injury", that officers couldn't identify at the time, in the same home. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for a life-threatening injury.

Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related and the investigation is ongoing. The identities are being withheld until next-of-kin can be notified.