Missing woman may be in Hampton, investigators think

HAMPTON, Va. — Investigators believe a 32-year-old woman who is missing from North Carolina might be in the Hampton area.
The Carteret County Sheriff's Office said the last time Ann Mare Willis had any contact with her family was on July 1.
Willis also goes by the name "Ann Marie Pritchett," they said.
She's 5'5" tall, weighs 180 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.
A post from The Aware Foundation said Willis also has friends in Onslow County, North Carolina, so they're checking that area for her, too.
If you've seen her, or know where she might be, please call Carteret Detective Greg Mason at 252-728-8400 or the county's communications line at 252-726-1911.