Missing woman may be in Hampton, investigators think

The Carteret County Sheriff's Office said the last time Ann Mare Willis had any contact with her family was on July 1, 2021.

HAMPTON, Va. — Investigators believe a 32-year-old woman who is missing from North Carolina might be in the Hampton area.

Willis also goes by the name "Ann Marie Pritchett," they said.

She's 5'5" tall, weighs 180 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

A post from The Aware Foundation said Willis also has friends in Onslow County, North Carolina, so they're checking that area for her, too.