Passing vehicle shoots at occupied Hampton Police car on Macon Road overnight

Around 1:58 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 700 block of Macon Road when a passing vehicle shot at an occupied police car.

Hampton Police said it believes the officers were targeted by the suspect(s). Police continue to investigate this incident.