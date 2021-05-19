Local hospitality group planning to bring premier resort to Fort Monroe in Hampton

Pack Brothers Hospitality of Smithfield proposed a plan to build and open '37 North' by Spring 2025, in the southwestern section of Fort Monroe, near The Chamberlin.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Old Point Comfort Marina at Fort Monroe is getting a 'face lift' after one Smithfield hospitality group announced its plans to bring a new attraction to the area near The Chamberlin.

Pack Brothers Hospitality announced on Wednesday, May 19 that it was granted the right to build up an area in the Marina District, located at the southwestern end of Fort Monroe.

The group is planning to build and open a resort, '37 North' by Spring 2025.

This development of the Marina District is happening as part of the 'Reimagine Fort Monroe' initiative.

The hospitality group said the proposed resort will include a 500-seat restaurant, a 250-person conference center, a 90-room boutique hotel and 300-slip remodeled marina.

Randy and Brian Pack, Principals of Pack Brothers Hospitality have been in the business of hospitality operations and development for many years. They both own Smithfield Station and The Surry Seafood Company in Surry, VA.

The Old Point Comfort Marina will undergo renovations that guests will enjoy, including new floating docks with a 1,600-foot concrete super dock to replace the timber wave screen that hasn't been working and an improved ships store.