Widespread power outage in downtown Hampton resolved

If you're driving in this area, city officials ask you to use caution, since some traffic lights may be impacted.

HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: Shortly after noon, a representative from Dominion Energy said that most buildings downtown, such as City Hall, had regained power. The cause of the outage still isn't yet known.

A large portion of the downtown area in Hampton was without power Wednesday morning, according to city officials.

The outage extended from LaSalle Avenue in the west almost to Mercury Boulevard, in a narrow band just north of Settlers Landing Road to just past the Bright's Creek area.

As a result, Hampton City Hall was closed for the remainder of the day, and some city employees are working remotely.

Ruppert Sargent and the Hampton History Museum aren't affected, and both buidings are still open.

According to Dominion's outage map, over 1,500 total customers were impacted.

The wait time for this power fix was initially said to be several hours, according to Dominion.