Energy bill mixup caused power issue at St. James Terrace Apartments, Newport News officials say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Power problems created safety concerns for some people living in Newport News.

Last month, residents at St. James Terrace Apartments reached out to 13News Now and said they received notice they had 30 days to move after a new company bought their complex.

Alison Grant, a tenant who still lives there, said starting Monday night, the electricity wasn't working in all areas of the property.

“I am entitled to a safe place to live and last night I didn’t feel safe,” Grant told 13News Now.

Grant said power in the hallways of her building and outside areas didn't work on Monday night, an issue that comes just a few weeks before she has to move at the end of February.

“I haven’t been able to find anywhere yet that is affordable that I can get into quickly,” Grant said.

Chasen Companies recently bought the St. James Terrace Apartments. Last month, some residents told 13News Now they received letters saying they couldn’t renew their leases due to renovations and had to leave by the end of January.

A spokesperson for Chasen Companies told 13News Now residents are welcome to move back once the units are complete.

Many of those tenants had month-to-month agreements, and under Virginia law, landlords only need to give 30 days' notice to vacate.

“There are quite a few residents here that are still here that didn’t have anywhere to go that are just waiting for the sheriffs to come tell them they have to get out,” Grant said.

Grant hopes she can find a new place to call home before her lease runs out.

“I make decent money, but I can’t afford to pay $1,500 to $1,600 for one bedroom apartment,” Grant said.

13News Now reached out to a spokeswoman for Chasen Companies to ask about the electricity issue, but she said the company has no comment at this time.

A spokeswoman for the City of Newport News told 13News Now the Fire Marshal's Office received a complaint at the apartments about power being shut off to the common areas. She said staff investigated and found out the apartments were recently purchased by a different ownership group.

She said, as part of the purchase, there was some time of accounting mix-up with Dominion, causing the power to be shut off to the common areas. Each dwelling unit is independently metered so there is power to the occupied dwelling spaces. She said there are no major fire protection systems impacted by the outage and the new ownership group is working with Dominion to restore power Tuesday afternoon.