Peninsula seniors talked with candidates about healthcare costs, housing affordability in Newport News

Dozens of older citizens joined together to speak with several political candidates looking to represent them in the upcoming election.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's important to hear every voice during election season. However, some voices, like those of senior citizens, can be overlooked when it comes to key issues that impact their community.

To help make their voices heard and hear from local political candidates on how they want to address those topics, the Peninsula Task Force On Aging hosted a legislative forum for older adults at the Denbigh Community Center in Newport News.

The candidates and state leaders who attended included:

HAPPENING NOW:

Older community members are making sure their local political candidates hear their voices and what they want to see change @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/YRDk5dWFrJ — Anne Sparaco (@AnneSparaco) September 28, 2023

Among the people who attended the legislative forum was Jacqueline Ivory who lives in Hampton.

"I want to hear real. I don't want to hear because you want me to vote for you," Ivory said. "Healthcare is one, if they can answer that."

Each candidate answered those types of questions, starting with healthcare costs leading into housing affordability for older families.

These are discussions important to Tamra Cobb from Newport News who went to the forum to make sure people her age are well represented at the polls.

"Oftentimes older adults are overlooked in things that impact them," Cobb said. "So, it's important to hear everything in terms of our candidates and how they plan to address the needs of our citizens."

Cobb said she came on behalf of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Newport News chapter, to advocate for social justice, among other topics. She said every citizen, regardless of age, needs to vote.

"That's what this type of opportunity provides," Cobb said. "It provides an opportunity for citizens to speak specifically to what they want politicians to address."