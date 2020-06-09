2 people dead after SUV crashes and hits tree in Newport News

The driver died at the scene. The passenger was extricated from the SUV. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people are dead after their SUV crashed and hit a tree Sunday morning.

Newport News Police spokeswoman Sarah Ketchum said officers responded sometime after 4:57 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of 23rd Street. That's off of Chestnut Avenue in the Magruder section of the city.

Officers found an SUV that had crashed and hit a tree. The driver died at the scene. The passenger was extricated from the SUV. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The SUV was speeding westbound on 23rd Street when it hit a tree, according to a police investigation.