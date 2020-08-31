Truck driver hospitalized after crashing into townhomes in Virginia Beach

Police say the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving and crashed into a set of townhomes. No one else was hurt. Two homes were damaged.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Emergency crews worked to remove a truck that crashed into a set of townhomes Monday morning in Virginia Beach.

Fire and rescue teams were called out to Windmill Point Crescent and Lynnhaven Parkway at 10:30 a.m. after learning about the crash.

Police learned that the driver of the truck suffered a medical emergency while driving. He was taken to a nearby hospital. There's no word on the driver's current condition at this time.

No one else was hurt, but two homes and a fence surrounding the homes were damaged in the crash.