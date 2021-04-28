Man dies after being shot inside hotel in Newport News

The man was found shot inside a hotel in the 900 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard. He later died at the hospital.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police said it is investigating a deadly shooting that took place inside a hotel on J Clyde Morris Boulevard Wednesday morning.

It was around 3:56 a.m. when police were called to a shooting at a hotel in the 900 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said the shooting happened inside a hotel. At this moment there is no suspect information. Newport News Police continues to investigate the incident.