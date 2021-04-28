Man dies after being shot inside hotel in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police said it is investigating a deadly shooting that took place inside a hotel on J Clyde Morris Boulevard Wednesday morning.
It was around 3:56 a.m. when police were called to a shooting at a hotel in the 900 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Police said the shooting happened inside a hotel. At this moment there is no suspect information. Newport News Police continues to investigate the incident.
If you know anything about this homicide or the individual(s) responsible, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887) or go online at P3tips.com.