Man shot, killed on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday night.

The shooting was called in around 11:33 p.m. in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene by medics.

Detectives and the Forensic Unit are on scene and the investigation remains ongoing, according to a news release.

Homicides have doubled this year in Newport News. So far 14 people have been killed in the city this year. This time last year, there were seven homicides.