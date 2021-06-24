Man shot, killed on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday night.
The shooting was called in around 11:33 p.m. in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive.
Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene by medics.
Detectives and the Forensic Unit are on scene and the investigation remains ongoing, according to a news release.
Homicides have doubled this year in Newport News. So far 14 people have been killed in the city this year. This time last year, there were seven homicides.
If you know anything about this shooting/homicide, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887), or go online at P3tips.com.