Man shot, killed on Belvedere Drive in Newport News

Officers found a man outside an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday night.

It was after 10 p.m. when Newport News Communications received a call of a shooting in the 7100 block of Belvedere Drive. 

Detectives and Forensics are currently on scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you know anything about this shooting/homicide, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887) or go online at P3tips.com

