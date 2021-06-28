Man shot, killed on Belvedere Drive in Newport News

Officers found a man outside an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday night.

It was after 10 p.m. when Newport News Communications received a call of a shooting in the 7100 block of Belvedere Drive.

Officers found a man outside an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Detectives and Forensics are currently on scene and the investigation remains ongoing.