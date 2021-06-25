Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew addresses violence concerns

"I need to see those homicides reduced, we still have a big focus on our shootings," the police chief said.

NORFOLK, Va. — In an effort to prevent a violent summer, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew says his department is doubling down on enforcement and community engagement.

During an interview with 13News Now Friday, Drew addressed the surge in violent crimes.

“I need to see those homicides reduced. We still have a big focus on our shootings,” said Drew. “That’s why I’m interested now that we're in June, what's gonna happen in July and August as we move into the latter part of the year.”

On Wednesday, someone shot and killed 27-year-old Dequan Major off of Aqueduct Dr. Police haven’t released any suspect information. Drew says the murder appeared to happen over an argument.

So far in 2021, there have been 14 homicides in the city, nearly double the amount from the same time in 2020 and violent crimes are up 12 percent so far this year, according to data from the department. Drew said five out of the 14 homicides this year will be classified as domestic-related.

“Some of the homicides we've had -- husband and stepfather, boyfriend and girlfriend, husband and wife, a 10-month-old baby -- that’s just a little different, and some of the locations are different for us,” said Drew.

Drew said most of the violent crimes in 2021 have been domestic-related. Stabbings and strangulations have increased from 2020, and a majority are happening behind closed doors.

“Those are some different things that we're not used to. They’re not in the traditional locations that we see those homicides occur. The majority have occurred in the north side of the city, but they’ve also occurred inside apartments and houses not out in the street,” he said.

Meanwhile, rape cases, larcenies, burglaries, and property crimes in the city have dropped compared to this time last year.

Drew said his department is focusing on more enforcement and interacting with people in the Randolph and Aqueduct communities, identifying areas in which they’ll increase community engagement is a strategy that has delivered good results year after year.

“A big win for us is Courthouse Green. We focused on that, drove crime down in 2019, it stayed down in 2020. Now, it’s almost nothing,” said Drew.

His goal continues to be investing in the community through sit-down conversations, community walks, and youth programs. On Friday, about two dozen young children filed into the police department to learn about tactical gear. It’s part of the department’s 12-week Citizen Police Academy program.

The overall goal of these efforts is to build trust and prevent violent deaths.

Next Monday, Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck will host a forum on the uptick in violence.



The mayors of Newport News, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach will attend.