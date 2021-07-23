Motorcyclist seriously injured after bike hit by pickup truck in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A crash involving a pickup truck and motorcycle left one person seriously hurt Friday morning.
Newport News Police said it was called in around 6:25 a.m. Officers responded to the crash near J Clyde Morris Boulevard and Forrest Drive.
A 39-year-old man, the one riding the motorcycle, was found with injuries considered to be life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital.
Police said the driver of the truck, a 30-year-old man, was turning from J Clyde Morris Boulevard onto Forrest Drive when he hit the motorcycle.
Newport News Police continue to investigate this crash.