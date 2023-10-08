Newport News police chief visits local church as part of an effort to connect with the community and faith leaders

Across the country, law enforcement is meeting with faith-based groups for the annual “Faith & Blue” weekend.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A group of Newport News residents gathered at Calvary Seventh-Day Adventist Church this weekend, but this wasn’t your average service.

Chief Steve Drew of Newport News Police Department spoke to people at the church in the city’s East End as part of the department’s annual “Faith & Blue” initiative.

Drew said it’s an effort by his department to team up with local faith leaders to reach out to and connect with the community

“If there’s 50 people here or if there’s one person here, we’re going to have a conversation,” Drew explained. “For me, it’s just an opportunity to get out. It’s better to meet one-on-one. There’s nothing wrong with a phone call or an email, but I think that connection is important. I think faith unites us all together, whatever individuals’ faith might be.”

Sunday morning, Chief Drew shared information about crime fighting and community-based initiatives and took questions from people who live in Newport News.

He said events like this one are about connecting with residents and allowing them to voice concerns.

The church’s pastor, T. DuWayne Privette, said given the ongoing crime in Newport News and wider Hampton Roads, everyone needs to come together.

“It’s definitely important because many people, as I’ve gone out into the community, want to have a safe environment,” he said. “And so therefore if it’s safe then people feel free to come outside in the community and they feel safe coming to church.”