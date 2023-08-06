Police chief walks Newport News neighborhood where 35-year-old woman was shot and killed

The shooting happened on Thursday. Over the weekend, Chief Steve Drew spoke with families in that community.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Sunday's sunny weather was perfect for a walk around the neighborhood. For Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew, his morning walk is also a chance to connect with the community.

In the wake of a shooting that took the life of a 35-year-old woman, Chief Drew is reaching out to that community as detectives continue to investigate.

“Someone lost their life – a mother,” Drew said. “Everything points to a domestic situation… I thought I’d just take the time to walk this community, talk to some individuals, I believe that people may know something.”

The chief hit the streets in the city’s Washington neighborhood, near the East End. In this neighborhood on Thursday, police said someone shot and killed 35-year-old Tahesha Saunders.

Officers found her outside a home on 33rd Street, just before 9 a.m. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

It’s one of several shootings police departments across Hampton Roads are investigating as violent crime rises in the seven cities.

Drew said Newport News police often hold "C.A.R.E." walks in communities affected by gun violence. He said he and his officers want to not only gather information but also reassure communities and check in with families – if they want to talk.

“I go to talk to some individuals that were very thankful, came out and interacted a little bit and said thank you. Some have said, ‘You weren’t here soon enough, and you didn’t do enough.’ I respect that. That’s people’s opinion. I wish I could turn back the clock and had a magic crystal ball that told us where to be and when to be there,” Drew said. “I want them [residents] to know that we’re still here; That individuals here matter to me, they matter to this department.”