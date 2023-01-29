Newport News Police investigate triple shooting on Roanoke Avenue

According to police, the shooting happened Sunday around 8:25 p.m.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three people are hurt after a shooting in Newport News Sunday night.

According to Newport News Police, the shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of Roanoke Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two injured men. Police said one of the victim's injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, a third victim, also a man, checked himself into a hospital. He is expected to recover.

Police did not share any suspect information, as of Sunday evening.