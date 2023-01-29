x
Newport News Police investigate triple shooting on Roanoke Avenue

According to police, the shooting happened Sunday around 8:25 p.m.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three people are hurt after a shooting in Newport News Sunday night. 

According to Newport News Police, the shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of Roanoke Avenue. 

When officers arrived, they found two injured men. Police said one of the victim's injuries appeared to be life-threatening. 

Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.  

According to police, a third victim, also a man, checked himself into a hospital. He is expected to recover. 

Police did not share any suspect information, as of Sunday evening. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com. 

