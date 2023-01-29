Newport News Police investigate triple shooting on Roanoke Avenue

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three people are hurt after a shooting in Newport News Sunday night.
According to Newport News Police, the shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of Roanoke Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found two injured men. Police said one of the victim's injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
According to police, a third victim, also a man, checked himself into a hospital. He is expected to recover.
Police did not share any suspect information, as of Sunday evening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com.