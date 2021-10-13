Newport News woman missing since Sept. 1 found safe, out of state

Police said 30-year-old Ty’nesha Taylor was reported missing on Sept. 10.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Sept. 16, 2021.

A Newport News woman who was last seen on Sept. 1 was found out of state and is safe.

The Newport News Police Department said 30-year-old Ty’nesha Taylor was reported missing on Sept. 10.

Family, friends and members of the community came together to try to find Taylor. Last month, they spent a Saturday searching for any clues that could explain her disappearance.

“I just need help. I need answers. Please help us," Taylor's mom, Francine Bragg, told 13News Now. “I can’t sleep, I don’t know if somebody have her, doing something to her, and I hate to even think of it.”