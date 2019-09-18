NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

The call of gunshots heard came in around 2:51 a.m. at the Deer Park Apartments in the 11400 block of Jefferson Avenue, police said.

Shortly after, officers received a call of a shooting victim at the nearby Wawa on J Clyde Morris Boulevard. Officers found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Police said in its investigation, the man was inside his vehicle when gunshots were fired and he was hit.

The man left the scene and went to a nearby Wawa where police were contacted.

There is no suspect information at this time, police said.

