Officers found a man dead from at least one gunshot wound. His body was found near Heritage Way

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police says it found a man's body on Friday morning.

It was around 9:50 a.m. when officers responded to a call for service of a dead person near Heritage Way.

Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 9:58 a.m.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.