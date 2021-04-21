Richmond man charged with murder in connection with 2018 Newport News shooting death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Richmond man is charged in the October 2018 murder of a 27-year-old man in Newport News.
Newport News police were called to a report of a shooting on October 11, 2018, around 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Gloucester Drive.
That's where officers found Raghib Brooks of Hampton dead from gunshot wounds.
Police announced that 32-year-old Antione Harris was taken into custody on Monday, April 19, and charged with first-degree murder, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with the deadly shooting.