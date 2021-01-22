Saturday marks one year since the death of Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne

The 24-year-old was killed following a traffic stop on January 23, 2020.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Saturday, January 23 marks one year.

One year since a family, friends, and the Newport News Police Department lost Officer Katie Thyne.

The 24-year-old was dragged to her death after a traffic stop, while fulfilling her duty to serve and protect.

“Officer Thyne was our family, and that’s how she’ll be treated and remembered,” said Police Chief Steve Drew, following her death.

Drew was memorably emotional after the loss last January, and Thyne’s death rocked the community too.

The year that followed included memorials, tributes, growth, and a powerful goodbye in her home state of Massachusetts hundreds of miles away.

“It still has an impact on this department and always would,” said Drew, during his year-end crime press conference Friday.

Drew said money continues to pour in for Thyne’s young daughter.