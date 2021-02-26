One man stabbed, another shot following fight in Newport News

Police say a man who was stabbed shot the alleged stabber during a fight outside a Newport News business.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A fight at a Newport News business led to one man getting stabbed while another was shot, police said.

Officers were called to the 12000 block of Warwick Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they learned two men had gotten into a fight inside the business. They exited outside, where one of the men stabbed the other.

At that point, the man who was stabbed reportedly got out a gun and shot the alleged stabber.

Both men were taken to the hospital. The man who was stabbed is expected to be OK, but the man who was shot could have life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say it does not appear the two men knew each other prior to the fight, and that they are not searching for any additional suspects.