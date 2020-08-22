Woman found dead in domestic incident in Newport News; man in custody

Police recovered evidence at the scene and said there are no other suspects.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police said a woman is dead in what appears to be a domestic-related incident Saturday morning.

Dispatch received the call around 7:30 a.m. to an unspecified incident in the 1000 block of Blackwater Way. That's off of Jefferson Avenue.

Officers found a woman suffering from injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man at the home was detained by police. He is now in custody. Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.