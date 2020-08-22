Woman found dead in domestic incident in Newport News; man in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police said a woman is dead in what appears to be a domestic-related incident Saturday morning.
Dispatch received the call around 7:30 a.m. to an unspecified incident in the 1000 block of Blackwater Way. That's off of Jefferson Avenue.
Officers found a woman suffering from injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man at the home was detained by police. He is now in custody. Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.
Police said the incident appears to be domestic related. The investigation remains ongoing.