Worker fired from Newport News Shipbuilding for wearing Trump hat

Dave Sunderland said the human resources department said he violated a policy that bars yard workers from “campaigning” while on the job.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia man says he was fired from his job at a shipyard for wearing a Donald Trump hat.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Dave Sunderland was fired last week from Newport News Shipbuilding.

The private firm builds the nation’s aircraft carriers and some of its submarines.

Sunderland said the human resources department said he violated a policy that bars yard workers from “campaigning” while on the job.

Sunderland wore the hat as he walked from his car to his work area inside the gates, and sometimes during a safety meeting at the beginning of his shift.