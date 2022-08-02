Police investigate deadly crash on Church Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said a man who was hit by a vehicle on Church Street Monday night has died.
The accident happened in the 2700 block of Church Street, which is close to the Lindenwood section of Norfolk. Police responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian around 7:15 p.m.
At the scene, police officers found a man who had life-threatening injures.
The victim, later identified as 71-year-old Eugene Murphy, was taken to a local hospital to be treated, but he later succumbed to his injuries.
The police department said the driver stayed where the incident happened. Investigators don't think speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.