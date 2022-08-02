Police investigate deadly crash on Church Street in Norfolk

The incident happened in the 2700 block of Church Street, which is close to the Lindenwood section of Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said a man who was hit by a vehicle on Church Street Monday night has died.

The accident happened in the 2700 block of Church Street, which is close to the Lindenwood section of Norfolk. Police responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian around 7:15 p.m.

At the scene, police officers found a man who had life-threatening injures.

The victim, later identified as 71-year-old Eugene Murphy, was taken to a local hospital to be treated, but he later succumbed to his injuries.