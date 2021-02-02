Norfolk denies media requests to discuss redevelopment project

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that city attorney Bernard Pisko has advised officials not to take questions from reporters “in light of pending litigation.”

NORFOLK, Va. — Officials in the Virginia city of Norfolk have said they will no longer talk to the media about a project that will demolish about 1,700 public housing units and force the relocation of thousands of residents.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that city attorney Bernard Pisko has advised officials not to take questions from reporters “in light of pending litigation.”

A federal lawsuit claims that the St. Paul’s redevelopment project would run afoul of federal housing rules that are meant to prevent racial segregation.