Norfolk's housing authority to open waitlists for Housing Choice, Project Based voucher programs

Project Based Voucher waitlists will open Jan. 28 for the following communities: Cottage Bridge, St. Paul Apartments and Grandy Village Revitalization.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) will soon be accepting applications online for its housing waitlists.

According to a news release, the applications will only be available online at www.nrha.myhousing.com.

The waitlists for the Project Based Voucher and Housing Choice Voucher programs will open Thursday, Jan. 28.

Project Based Voucher waitlists will open for the following communities:

Cottage Bridge

St. Paul Apartments

Grandy Village Revitalization

Those eligible for these waitlists include current participants in the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program, residents in NRHA’s Low-income Affordable Housing program, and those currently on waitlists for either programs.

Homeless individuals:

The Church Stree station waitlist will open for homeless individuals. Those living with family members or friends will not be considered homeless.

The Housing Choice Voucher waitlist for non-senior individuals with disabilities will be available online only on Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eligible applicants must be able to document that they are "transitioning out of an institutional or other separated setting, are at serious risk of institutionalism, and are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless," the news release said.

Applicants for all waitlists noted may qualify at 50 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI), and current residents of an Assisted Housing Community may qualify up to 80 percent of the AMI.