Coast Guard to hold public hearing on Spirit of Norfolk fire

Coast Guard officials will discuss all aspects of the fire, from events prior, during, and after, to crew member qualifications and response.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the vessel's final trip after the fire on June 12, 2022.

The U.S. Coast Guard and The National Transportation Safety Board continue their investigation into the Spirit of Norfolk fire, and a public hearing phase is set to begin next week.

Each day starting at 8 a.m. on the following dates, Coast Guard officials will hold a hearing open to the public in Virginia Beach City Council chambers:

Thursday, Jan. 26

Friday, Jan. 27

Saturday, Jan. 28

Monday, Jan. 30

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Thursday, Feb. 2

Friday, Feb. 3 (if necessary)

A fire broke out on board the cruise yacht during a kindergarten graduation ceremony on June 7, 2022.

Officials with Naval Station Norfolk said the fire was reported around 12:08 p.m., as the boat was located outside the Port Security Barrier off of Naval Station Norfolk’s Pier 4.

Fortunately, the Victory Rover and two U.S. Navy tugboats were nearby and helped the over 100 passengers get to safety. No one was hurt.

The fire was not fully extinguished until June 11, and the vessel was considered a complete loss.

They'll also examine what, if anything, could have been done differently.