Crime on downward trend in Norfolk, police chief shares with city council

Numbers so far in 2023 show a reduction in homicides, non-deadly shootings and violent crime compared to this time last year, Chief Mark Talbot said.

NORFOLK, Va. — Crime is trending down in the Mermaid City. Statistics as of September 25 show a reduction in homicides, non-deadly shootings and violent crime compared to this time in 2022, Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot shared in a presentation Tuesday.

Close to five months since Talbot officially took over as top cop in Norfolk, he gave city council members an update on where crime stands in the city.

When asked why he believes the rates are going down the way they are, he gave credit to police work and technology.

Specifically, he said homicides are down by 40% and non-fatal shootings are down by 30% citywide. Total violence has also reduced by 21%, according to the chief.

Moreover, Chief Talbot pointed out burglaries are up by 8%.

Meanwhile, stolen cars are down by 1%, "Although coming off a large spike, but we're moving in the right direction," Talbot said.

He mentioned they are making progress on that front because of Flock Safety cameras. The city strategically installed 172 of the license plate readers across the city earlier this year.

"[Flock] is a gamechanger in terms of technology," the chief added.

Anti-violence activist LaTonya Snow, who also goes by Auntie Advocate, helped lead a gathering in Norfolk focused on curbing crime earlier this month.

“If we can do everything with love and be consistent, we’ll get far," said Snow.

While the latest numbers show a reduction in crime, Snow said, "According to what we live every day, that’s not what we experience.”

Snow explained grassroots efforts are ongoing. “We’re going to do it all together," she said.

Additionally, advocates like Snow spend a lot of time with young people, while working toward positive change.

She invites teens, college students, community leaders and others for a community safety coalition meeting. It is scheduled for October 12 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the VCM Teen Center along East Olney Road in Norfolk.