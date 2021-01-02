"I'm excited": ODU students return to in-person classes

A handful of ODU students returned to in-person classes Monday morning.

NORFOLK, Va. — "I'm so excited," exclaimed ODU Senior, Marcus Haynes.

A portion of ODU students were allowed back on campus for more in-person classes.

"It feels a little more back to normal," said Bryant Worrell. "I mean, it's way easier to stay on track, keep paying attention, and focus."

ODU took several safety measures from requiring students to be frequently tested for COVID-19 to dedicating two major buildings for people to quarantine in if an outbreak were to occur.

"I'm a little bit excited," said Tyrik McDaniel about returning to campus. "It's a little shaky at first knowing what's going on around the world and the country."

Marcus Haynes is a Senior majoring in Media Communications, which has courses with hands-on projects. He said he feels confident in the campus's safety tactics.

"We're doing a pretty good job," said Marcus Haynes. "For example, in order for us to go eat, we have to have what they call a 'green dot' basically saying we don't have COVID."

Freshmen, Tyrik McDaniel and Bryant Worrell are majoring in Bio-Chemistry and Exercise Science. They said despite COVID-19 creating some concern, face-to-face learning for them is easier.

"Oh, I'm way more confident now knowing I'll be able to learn in person," said Bryant Worrell.

"It's going to help me comprehend a lot of stuff...especially with managing football at the same time, so I think it'll help me stay on track and help me digest the material a whole lot better than it was online," said McDaniel.