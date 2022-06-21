Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Norfolk

It happened in the Larchmont section of the city. Please avoid the area.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Norfolk Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, it happened around 5:15 a.m. on the 5500 block of Monroe Place.

That's near Brunswick Avenue, and it's in the Larchmont section of the city. It's also right down the street from Larchmont Elementary School.

Details are limited at this time, but we do know that a man was dead at the scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.