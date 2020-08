Officers were called out to a well-being check in the 2500 block of Lafayette Boulevard. They found 27-year-old Aaron W. Forbes dead from a gunshot wound.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was found dead by Norfolk police on Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 7:15 a.m. to the 2500 block of Lafayette Boulevard for a well-being call.

That's when officers found 27-year-old Aaron W. Forbes suffering from a gunshot wound. Forbes was pronounced dead on the scene.