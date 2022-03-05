Deadly double shooting in Norfolk leaves one dead, one injured, police say

The scene was taped off as investigators worked on Monday morning. A woman died, and a man is expected to be okay.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk were on the scene of a double shooting on Tuesday that left a woman dead and a man injured.

A tweet from the Norfolk Police Department said that they received the call about the shooting at 1:30 a.m.

They responded to the scene, which happened on the 900 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

They then found a woman nearby, on the 600 block of W. Brambleton Ave, who had been shot and killed.

She's been identified as Delisha R. Taylor, 32.

The car is riddled with bullets.



A man was also found and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for his injuries. He's expected to be okay.

On Monday morning, a portion of Colley Ave. was also blocked off as police investigated the scene.

