Deadly double shooting in Norfolk leaves one dead, one injured, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk were on the scene of a double shooting on Tuesday that left a woman dead and a man injured.
A tweet from the Norfolk Police Department said that they received the call about the shooting at 1:30 a.m.
They responded to the scene, which happened on the 900 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
They then found a woman nearby, on the 600 block of W. Brambleton Ave, who had been shot and killed.
She's been identified as Delisha R. Taylor, 32.
A man was also found and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for his injuries. He's expected to be okay.
On Monday morning, a portion of Colley Ave. was also blocked off as police investigated the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip here.