Norfolk holds public meeting on fate of Confederate monument

Last month the towering 80-foot "Johnny Reb" obelisk and statue were carefully dismantled and are currently in storage.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Tuesday evening, the next steps for Norfolk's Confederate monument are expected to take shape.

Last month, city crews took down the "Johnny Reb" statue located in Downtown, and then dismantled the pillar it sat on.

Right now the statue is in storage.

Beginning at 6 p.m., a public meeting will be held about where to permanently move it.

You can take part in that meeting online on the city's website.