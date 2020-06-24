Norfolk man charged with murder in May shooting death of 17-year-old boy

Glenn Q. Ruffin, 27, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm for a homicide that occurred in the 300 block of Whitehead Avenue.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy on May 16.

Glenn Q. Ruffin, 27, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm for the homicide that occurred in the 300 block of Whitehead Avenue.

Ruffin was arrested in the city of Portsmouth on Tuesday, police said.

On May 16, 2020, police were called around 3:45 p.m. to the 300 block of Whitehead Avenue for a gunshot victim.

Officers found the 17-year-old boy suffering from injuries considered life-threatening. He died at the hospital.