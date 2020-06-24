x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

mycity

Norfolk man charged with murder in May shooting death of 17-year-old boy

Glenn Q. Ruffin, 27, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm for a homicide that occurred in the 300 block of Whitehead Avenue.
Credit: Norfolk Police Department
Glenn Q. Ruffin, 27, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm for the homicide that occurred in the 300 block of Whitehead Avenue.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy on May 16.

Glenn Q. Ruffin, 27, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm for the homicide that occurred in the 300 block of Whitehead Avenue.

Ruffin was arrested in the city of Portsmouth on Tuesday, police said.

On May 16, 2020, police were called around 3:45 p.m. to the 300 block of Whitehead Avenue for a gunshot victim.

Officers found the 17-year-old boy suffering from injuries considered life-threatening. He died at the hospital.

Ruffin is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

RELATED: Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone speaks about appointment to Virginia Crime Commission

RELATED: Update: Suspect arrested after man dies at scene of Norfolk shooting

RELATED: One dead, one injured in shooting incident at Norfolk Residence Inn

RELATED: One child, two adults hospitalized after shooting in Norfolk

  