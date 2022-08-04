Norfolk police: Man stabbed in Colonial Heights area

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on April 7, 2022.
Police are investigating a stabbing near the Colonial Heights area of Norfolk that happened Sunday night.
Dispatchers got a call at 9:10 p.m. to send police officers to the 700 block of Lesner Avenue for reported gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.
He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He's expected to be okay.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an online tip by clicking here.