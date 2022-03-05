Police seek suspect after man seriously injured in Portsmouth stabbing

An initial investigation revealed that the stabbing happened on the 100 block of Dale Drive.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are searching for a suspect in a stabbing that left a man with serious injuries.

According to a statement from the Portsmouth Police Department, on March 5 at 2:54 a.m. officers came to a local hospital after a 34-year-old man had been brought in with a stab wound.

His injury was life-threatening, but he is currently in stable condition. His name has not been released at this time.

Eddie F. Hunter Jr., 34, has been identified as a suspect. He's wanted for the charges of Robbery, Stab or Cut in Commission of a Felony and Aggravated Malicious Wounding.