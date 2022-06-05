Norfolk shooting leaves man seriously injured

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story on crime levels across Hampton Roads that aired on May 6, 2022.
The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries Wednesday night.
A tweet from the department said that officers got the call to respond to the 5400 block of Greenplain Road at 11:55 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a man with serious gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition.
His name and his current condition aren't known at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.