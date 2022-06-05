Norfolk shooting leaves man seriously injured

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition.

The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries Wednesday night.

A tweet from the department said that officers got the call to respond to the 5400 block of Greenplain Road at 11:55 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man with serious gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition.

His name and his current condition aren't known at this time.

