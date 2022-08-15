Norfolk police: Missing teen found safe in Arizona

On August 15, the Norfolk Police Department tweeted that she had been located safely with help from the FBI.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a community search for Kadence on August 14, 2022.

A teenage girl who was missing from Norfolk was found safe in Arizona, according to police.

Kadence S. Morrell, 15, was last seen on August 3 in the 3100 block of Norway Place.

Disappearing was unlike Kadence, according to multiple family members 13News Now spoke with.

For the next 12 days, police and community members searched for her.

On August 15, the Norfolk Police Department tweeted that she had been located safely in Arizona, with the help of the FBI and a police agency in Tolleston, Arizona.

Tolleston is a suburb of Phoenix.

#BREAKING After first reported missing 12 days ago, @NorfolkPD says 15-year-old Norfolk teen Kadence Morrell has been FOUND SAFE in Arizona. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/0XtxHSGYmC — Ashley Smith 13News Now (@13AshleySmith) August 15, 2022