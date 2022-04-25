Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A pedestrian is seriously injured after a crash Monday evening.
The Norfolk Police Dept. said in a tweet that the crash happened in the 4600 block of Denver Avenue close to 9 p.m.
Police said the pedestrian is a woman; however, they didn't disclose her age or what exactly happened during the incident.
She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to NPD.
Anyone with information can call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.