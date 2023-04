According to Norfolk Police, the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Calvert Square area of Norfolk Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Bagnall Road, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

The man died at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim or released any suspect information, as of Sunday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip on the P3Tips app.