Sentara Healthcare, Cone Health in North Carolina to combine

NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Healthcare announced it will combine organizations with North Carolina system Cone Health.

Cone Health is a not-for-profit integrated healthcare network. The organization consists of five hospitals in North Carolina and employs more than 13,000 people, including nearly 1,200 physicians and advanced practice providers, and operates more than 100 care sites.

Sentara Healthcare is also an integrated, not-for-profit system comprising 12 hospitals in Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina.

Both Sentara and Cone have signed a letter of intent to combine organizations.

The Sentara Healthcare Board of Directors and Cone Health Board of Trustees have each approved the terms of the letter of intent.

The combined organization is subject to state and federal regulatory review and customary closing conditions and is anticipated to close in mid-2021, according to a news release.

It is expected to take up to two years to integrate both organizations.