Coast Guard Cutter Eagle returns to Norfolk this weekend, open for tours

At nearly 300 feet long, the Eagle is the largest U.S. tall ship. It's also the only active square-rigger in U.S. government service.

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle is coming back to Norfolk.

The tall ship docks at the Waterside Otter Berth near Town Point Park on Friday. It will be open for free public tours through the weekend.

Friday, March 18:

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. public tours

Saturday, March 19:

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. military/first responder tours (with valid ID)

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. public tours

Sunday, March 20:

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. military/first responder tours (with valid ID)

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. public tours

Since 1946, the Cutter Eagle is used to help train the next round of Coast Guard cadets.