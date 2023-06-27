Vacant building in Barraud Park area of Norfolk catches fire

The fire happened at a one-story building at 2331 Courtney Avenue, a spokesperson for Norfolk Fire-Rescue said.

NORFOLK, Va. — A vacant building in the Barraud Park area of Norfolk caught on fire early Tuesday morning as storms moved through the area.

The fire happened at a one-story building at 2331 Courtney Avenue, a spokesperson for Norfolk Fire-Rescue said. The call came in around 2:45 a.m.

On their arrival, firefighters confirmed that heavy smoke and flames were coming from the building. They had to call in additional resources to help put out the fire.

Crews were able to get the fire under control shortly before 3:45 a.m. No one was hurt.