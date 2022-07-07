I-264 interstate shooting in Norfolk, Virginia State Police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 7, 2022.
Virginia State Police are investigating an interstate shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Norfolk.
According to a news release, it happened around 2:46 a.m. on I-264 westbound, near Brambleton Avenue.
At this time, details are limited on any possible suspects or victims.
Shortly before 5 a.m., police were searching the area and part of the interstate was closed.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update you when we know more.
If you were driving in that area during that time and have any information that can help, contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or email it to questions@vsp.virginia.gov