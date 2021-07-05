Man arrested for arson following string of fires in West Ghent

42-year-old Ryan Lee Elza of Norfolk is charged with one count of arson to an occupied dwelling. Authorities say more charges are possible.

NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities say they have arrested a man following a series of suspicious fires in the West Ghent section of Norfolk.

Norfolk Police and the Norfolk Fire Marshal's Office say 42-year-old Ryan Lee Elza of Norfolk is charged with one count of arson to an occupied dwelling.

He was taken into custody on Monday afternoon.

There were at least two different fires last month along Redgate Avenue and Clairmont Avenue. A car was set on fire on June 2, while more cars were ignited on June 11, which also set fire to a resident's garage.

No one was hurt in either fire.

Neighbors previously told 13News Now that fires had been set in the area going back over a year.

Jamie Jones said his property was hit by three fires in 2020. He said in February 2020, a tenant’s car caught fire. Two months later in April, it was his building.

“April 14 there was the first building fire,” Jones said. “Trash cans were pushed up against the gas meters and lit on fire, causing the gas meters to explode with four people in the building.”

While his property was shut down, it caught fire again in May. He said his neighbor’s camera caught someone in action.

“Wearing a complete hoodie, face mask, rubber gloves, and what looks like a clear two-liter bottle of some type of accelerant in his arms,” Jones said. “The camera picked that up clearly, but you can’t tell who that person was.”

The Norfolk Fire Marshal's Office has not at this time said which of the suspicious fires is being attributed to Elza, but Chief N.E. Nelson said in a news release that "further charges could be brought pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation."