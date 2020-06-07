Car hits medic unit in driveway of Portsmouth fire station, three injured

The medical unit, with two passengers, was leaving the station. Police said a car turned into the station driveway from the road and hit the vehicle head-on.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police said early Monday morning, a silver sedan hit a medical unit in the driveway of a fire station, injuring three.

The medical unit, with two people in it, was attempting to leave the station to respond to a call. Police said around 1:24 a.m., the car turned into the station from the roadway and hit that unit head-on.

The driver of the sedan had to be extricated from the car, and was taken to a hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.

The impact of the crash pushed the ambulance back into the fire station bay, where it hit another vehicle. The two people who were in the medical vehicle were taken to a hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening.