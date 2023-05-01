Court documents provide details on fatal shooting of Portsmouth teenager in December

Analwah Jones, 18, appeared before a judge Thursday after she turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — 18-year-old Analwah Jones appeared in court one day after turning herself in to Portsmouth police.

She’s the third teenager who has been charged in connection to the death of a 17-year-old boy.

The same night, investigators arrested a 17-year-old and charged him with aggravated murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Then, on Dec. 30, the police department said they'd arrested a 16-year-old and also charged him with aggravated murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and underage person in possession of a firearm.

Newly filed court documents state Jones told detectives she got into a car with her boyfriend, one of the suspects, and two other teenagers she didn’t know.

She claims she had never seen the car the suspect was driving before, but noticed it was being operated with some sort of tool that wasn't a key.

Jones told detectives they drove to meet the 17-year-old victim. While on the ride, she said she overheard two of the teens talking about taking the victim’s gun and “making a play,” which she referred to as a robbery.

She then told investigators she didn’t feel comfortable with the robbery.

Paperwork says when they stopped on Sykes Avenue, she moved to the driver’s seat and waited in the car for the teens to return with the victim. Jones said when they returned, there was a struggle over the victim’s gun.

She said she watched her boyfriend shoot the 17-year-old. When the boy fell, Jones says her boyfriend and another suspect shot him again. Documents say all four suspects, including Jones, ran from the scene.