4 people walked into hospitals with gunshot wounds from Portsmouth on Tuesday

The day had five victims in total, with the fifth being a boy who was shot on Morgate Lane. He wasn't a hospital walk-in.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that caused a boy to walk into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to a tweet, it happened on Tuesday night at 10:57 p.m. The boy is receiving treatment, and he's expected to be okay.

He's under the age of 18, which means his name will not likely be released.

The first incident was reported at 1:18 a.m. The victim from that walk-in, 28-year-old Bernard Maurice Clack, died from his injuries.

The second incident was reported at 1:45 a.m. The man who was hurt in that shooting is expected to be okay, and his name hasn't yet been released.

Then, a third incident was reported at 12:20 p.m. The man who was hurt in that shooting is also expected to be okay. His name has also not yet been released.